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    Steam cleaner SC 3 Deluxe Home | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner with various attachments, including brushes, nozzles, extension tubes, and cleaning pads.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2023

    Steam cleaner

    SC 3 Deluxe Home

    Order number: 1.513-432.0

    • Area performance of 75 m²/tank filling, 1,900 W heating output
    • Tank that can be refilled whenever needed, heat-up time 30 s, descaling cartridge
    • Multifunctional accessories
    ¹⁾
    When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
    ²⁾
    When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
    ³⁾
    The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.