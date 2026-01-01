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    Scrubbing brush | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher handheld brush with ergonomic grip and dense bristles, angled for effective cleaning.

    Scrubbing brush

    Order number: 2.644-423.0

    The versatile scrubbing brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.