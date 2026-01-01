Spray extraction cleaner SE 2 Spot Care | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Spray extraction cleaner
Order number: 1.081-422.0
Rated input power (W)
450
Operating radius (m)
6.3
Fresh water container capacity (l)
1.5
Dirty water container capacity (l)
0.8
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Power cable (m)
4.5
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
385 x 215 x 310
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas