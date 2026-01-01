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    Spray extraction cleaner SE 2 Spot Care | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with hose attachment, nozzle, and yellow detergent packet on white background.

    Spray extraction cleaner

    SE 2 Spot Care

    Order number: 1.081-422.0

    • Efficient stain cleaner for textile surfaces
    • User-friendly, easy to stow away
    • Upholstery spray extraction nozzle, stain-removal brush, RM 519 (100 ml)