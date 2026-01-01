2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Spray extraction cleaner SE 3 Compact Home Floor | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher carpet cleaner with long hose, triangular nozzle, and accessories on a white background.

    Spray extraction cleaner

    SE 3 Compact Home Floor

    Order number: 1.081-533.0

    • Powerful carpet and upholstery cleaner for medium-sized textile surfaces
    • Compact, easy to stow away, hygienic system cleaning function
    • Upholstery spray extraction nozzle, spray extraction crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, RM 519 (100 ml)