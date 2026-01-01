Spray extraction cleaner SE 3 Compact Home Floor | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Spray extraction cleaner
Order number: 1.081-533.0
Rated input power (W)
500
Operating radius (m)
6
Fresh water container capacity (l)
1.7
Dirty water container capacity (l)
2.9
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Power cable (m)
3.6
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 225 x 260
Nominal size of accessory (mm)
35
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas