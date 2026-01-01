2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Plus | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher spray extraction cleaner, various nozzles, floor tools, and a bottle of cleaning solution displayed on a white background.

    Spray extraction cleaner

    SE 4 Plus

    Order number: 1.081-170.0

    • High-performance carpet and upholstery cleaner for large textile surfaces
    • Multi-functional, 3-in-1, dry and wet vacuuming function
    • Dry vacuuming accessories, spray extraction accessories, RM 519 (1 l)
    ¹⁾
    Only valid in wash-vacuum mode.