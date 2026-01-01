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    SE spray extraction crevice nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner nozzle attachment on a white background.

    SE spray extraction crevice nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-360.0

    The practical spray extraction crevice nozzle as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners enables spray extraction cleaning even in hard-to-reach places and in narrow spaces on upholstered furniture or in the car.