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    Sensitive floor cloth Set EasyFix | Kärcher

    Two white Kärcher microfibre cloths with labels, placed on a plain white background.

    Sensitive floor cloth Set EasyFix

    Order number: 2.863-340.0

    The Sensitive EasyFix floor cleaning cloth set with its two high-quality, soft floor cleaning cloths is perfect for gently cleaning sensitive, sealed floors.