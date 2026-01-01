2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    SH 3 suction hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher hose with yellow stripe and black connectors, placed on a white background.

    SH 3 suction hose

    Order number: 2.643-101.0

    3 metre suction hose for drawing water from alternative sources such as water butts and barrels.