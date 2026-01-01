Shoe!Cleaner SE 3-18 Compact, SE 2 Spot | Kärcher

The innovative Kärcher Shoe!cleaner cleans various types of sports footwear and casual shoes quickly, thoroughly and without leaving any drips. This makes it easy to clean running shoes, walking boots or even fashion trainers, for example, inside the house without making a mess indoors. Thanks to the replaceable brush crowns, both the sole and the upper of the shoes can be cleaned quickly and thoroughly. The soft bristles enable effective and gentle cleaning, even of more delicate materials. Thanks to the automatic water vacuuming during cleaning, the shoes dry out in no time at all. The Shoe!Cleaner also impresses with a system cleaning function, which prevents the accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. The Shoe!Cleaner is therefore the ideal reliable accessory to complement the SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner for all shoe cleaning tasks.

Innovative Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results Replaceable brush crown for thorough cleaning of soles and shoe uppers. Drip-free application because water is automatically vacuumed during the cleaning process. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces. Simple and convenient handling The system cleaning function prevents accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. Hands stay clean and accessories can be stowed away immediately after use. Intuitive operation. Simple and convenient handling The system cleaning function prevents accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. Hands stay clean and accessories can be stowed away immediately after use. Intuitive operation. High-quality microfibre cloth The special loop structure of the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Soft bristles Dirt is removed from shoes thoroughly yet gently. Leaves no traces behind when cleaning delicate materials. Soft bristles Dirt is removed from shoes thoroughly yet gently. Leaves no traces behind when cleaning sensitive surfaces. Convenient hook-and-loop system The cloth attaches to the hand nozzle simply by pressing it on. The cloth doesn't slip during cleaning. Suitable for the SE 3-18 Compact and SE 2 Spot spray extraction cleaners Replaceable brush crown for thorough cleaning of soles and shoe uppers. Drip-free application because water is automatically vacuumed during the cleaning process. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces. Suitable for the SE 3 Compact, SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 spray extraction cleaners from Kärcher The flexible hand nozzle adapts easily to the curves of sinks and bathtubs, for example. The cloth cleans a wide variety of surfaces efficiently without leaving any residual dirt behind. The tapered side wings make it easy to clean even hard-to-reach areas, e.g. behind taps. Strap on cloth No contact with dirt when changing cloths: simply hold the cloth by the strap and pull the hand nozzle up and away. Cloth covers all sides of the hand nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. Protects furniture from scratches. Small size The size of the hand nozzle makes it suitable for medium-sized areas.