2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Shoe!Cleaner SE 3 Compact, SE 4, 5 and 6 | Kärcher

    Black and grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner attachment with yellow accents, featuring two interchangeable heads.

    Shoe!Cleaner SE 3 Compact, SE 4, 5 and 6

    Order number: 2.863-370.0

    Fast and drip-free shoe cleaning: the Shoe!Cleaner is the perfect accessory for thorough cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes. For the SE 3 Compact, 4, 5 and 6 spray extraction cleaners.