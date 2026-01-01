Soft dusting brush | Kärcher

Dust from furniture, lamps or electronic devices can leave behind unsightly marks or even scratches when using ill-suited cleaning methods. Made from soft bristles, you can use the soft furniture brush to clean the various surfaces thoroughly and softly and be sure no damage will be caused. The soft furniture brush can be purchased as an additional accessory for our Vacuum Cleaner VC 5 and is easy to fit onto the device.

Suitable for the Kärcher compact vacuum cleaner VC 5 For a gentle cleaning of hard floors