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    Soft dusting brush | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum brush attachment with angled bristles, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    Soft dusting brush

    Order number: 2.863-241.0

    The soft furniture brush, made from soft bristles, removes dust from shelves, lamps, sensitive surfaces and electronic devices.