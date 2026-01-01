Submersible dirty water pump SP 16.000 Dirt | Kärcher

Larger water volumes are their speciality: The dirty water pump SP 16,000 Dirt with a maximum output of 16,000 l/h reliably pumps dirty water with up to 20 mm dirt particles, e.g., from garden ponds or flooded basements. In the case of heavy dirt an optional prefilter protects against blockages. The slide ring sealing known from the Professional range is installed for a longer lifetime. The submersible pump has a float switch for automatic activation and deactivation. The float is also affixed to a rail and can be vertically adjusted for pumping at a low level. In manual mode it can even pump out down to a residual water level of 25 mm. And the Quick Connect connection thread enables the quick and simple connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.

Ceramic face seal. For an extra long lifetime. Height-adjustable float switch Increases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running. Quick Connect Connection thread for quickly and simply connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses or a G1 connection. Designed for dirty water Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size. Possibility of fixing the float switch For switching to continuous operation. Comfortable carrying handle Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder. Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.