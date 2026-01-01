2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Submersible dirty water pump SP 16.000 Dirt | Kärcher

    Yellow and black Kärcher submersible pump with handle and power cord, isolated on a white background.

    Submersible dirty water pump

    SP 16.000 Dirt

    Order number: 1.645-830.0

    • Max. flow rate < 16,000 l/h, delivery height 8 m, pressure up to max. 0.8 bar
    • Ceramic slide ring sealing, float switch, Quick Connect adapter
    • Hose connection piece