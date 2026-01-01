Submersible dirty water pump SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor | Kärcher

An individually adjustable level sensor starts the dirty water pump SP 22,000 Dirt Level Sensor immediately upon contact with water. If the water level drops below the level sensor again, the pump stops automatically after 15 seconds. The extremely powerful submersible pump is ideal for draining, for example, large garden ponds, flooded basements or construction pits, as it can reliably pump out dirty water (dirt particles of up to 30 mm) at a rate of up to 22,000 l/h. With even dirtier water, the integrated pull-down stainless steel prefilter serves to protect against blockages. The submersible pump can also be switched to continuous operation by means of the Automatic/Manual switch. It can reliably pump water away down to a residual water level of 35 millimetres – both in continuous operation and in automatic mode, when the level sensor is set accordingly. With the Quick Connect connection thread, 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" inch hoses can be connected without complication. Thanks to the stainless steel housing and robust slide ring sealing, the pump has a particularly long service life. An extended warranty of five years is available as an option.

Ceramic face seal. For an extra long lifetime. Level Sensor For continuously variable definition of the switch-on and switch-off points of the pumps. Quick Connect Connection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses. Designed for dirty water Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 30 mm in size. Auto/manual switch For switching between automatic and manual mode. Comfortable carrying handle Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder. Robust and integrated stainless steel prefilter Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.