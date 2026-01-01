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    Submersible dirty water pump SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor | Kärcher

    Kärcher submersible pump with yellow and black casing, featuring a stainless steel top and a side outlet.

    Submersible dirty water pump

    SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor

    Order number: 1.645-851.0

    • Max. flow rate < 22,000 l/h, delivery height 8 m, pressure up to max. 0.8 bar
    • Ceramic slide ring sealing, level sensor, Quick Connect adapter
    • Hose connection piece