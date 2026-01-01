Submersible dirty water pump SP 9.500 Dirt | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Submersible dirty water pump
Order number: 1.645-800.0
Rated input power (W)
280
Max. flow rate (l/h)
9500
Delivery temperature (°C)
35
Delivery head (m)
6
Pressure (bar)
max. 0.6
Grain size (mm)
20
Immersion depth (m)
7
Min. residual water, manual (mm)
25
Residual water height (mm)
25
Connection thread
G1 1/2
Pressure-side connection thread
G1/2 internal thread
Power cable (m)
10
Voltage (V)
230 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Manual
Application areas