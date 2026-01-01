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    Spare O-ring set | Kärcher

    Assorted black and red O-rings arranged in rows on a white background.

    Spare O-ring set

    Order number: 2.884-312.0

    Replacement O-ring set for replacement of O-rings for diverse steam cleaner accessories.