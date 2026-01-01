2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Splash guard | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher brush attachment with black bristles, featuring a connector at the top for easy attachment.

    Splash guard

    Order number: 2.640-916.0

    Splash guard for dirt blasterProtects against splash back when cleaning corners and edges. Fits all Kärcher dirt blasters (except 4.763-184).