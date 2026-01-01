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    Splash guard | Kärcher

    White Kärcher funnel with a ribbed design, featuring a handle at the top and the Kärcher logo at the base.

    Splash guard

    Order number: 2.644-169.0

    The transparent splash guard for the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner protects users and their surroundings from spray water and is easy to store away by folding it together (in four steps).