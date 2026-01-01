Splash guard | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.644-169.0The transparent splash guard for the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner protects users and their surroundings from spray water and is easy to store away by folding it together (in four steps).
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
136 x 100 x 100
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
White
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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