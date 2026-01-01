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    Sponge | Kärcher

    Kärcher handheld cleaning tool with a black handle and yellow sponge attachment.

    Sponge

    Order number: 2.644-418.0

    Ideal for mobile cleaning of smooth and sensitive surfaces. The sponge can be attached directly to the trigger gun of the pressure washer.