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    Spot Brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush attachment with black and grey design, featuring bristles at the end.

    Spot Brush

    Order number: 2.863-386.0

    Quick and efficient stain removal: the Spot Brush is the perfect spray extraction cleaner accessory for thoroughly removing stubborn stains on upholstery and textiles in a targeted manner.