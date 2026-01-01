Spot Brush | Kärcher

The Spot Brush is the perfect solution for deep cleaning and quick and thorough stain removal on textiles and can be used with the SE 2 Spot and SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaners. The tried-and-tested Kärcher spray extraction technology with automatic water vacuuming while cleaning enables neat stain removal without drips, leaving little moisture behind in textiles. The Spot Brush also has an impressive system cleaning function, which prevents the brush from becoming dirty during cleaning applications.

Innovative Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results Targeted and efficient removal of stubborn or dried-on stains. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces. Drip-free application because water is automatically vacuumed during the cleaning process. Simple and convenient handling The system cleaning function prevents accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. Hands stay clean and accessories can be stowed away immediately after use. Intuitive operation. Removable brush The brush can be easily removed for cleaning. Soft bristles Gentle and thorough removal of stains on textile surfaces. Suitable for the SE 2 Spot and SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaners Ideal for upholstered furniture and for cleaning in tight spaces. Pet hair, lint and many other impurities are effectively removed. Ideal for upholstered furniture and for cleaning in tight spaces.