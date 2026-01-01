Spray extraction upholstery nozzle | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.863-359.0The spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Working width (mm)
88
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
88 x 74 x 141
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas