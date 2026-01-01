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    Spray extraction upholstery nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum nozzle attachment with a transparent front and black body, angled slightly to the right.

    Spray extraction upholstery nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-359.0

    The spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.