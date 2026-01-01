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    Spray lance | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher gutter cleaning tool with ribbed design, angled view on white background.

    Spray lance

    Order number: 2.644-173.0

    For connecting Kärcher medium-pressure washers and accessories using the Quick Connect adapter. Compatible with all KHB and OC 6-18 models.