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    Starter cloth set | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning cloth set with two white and yellow striped cloths, one folded white cloth, and a yellow microfiber cloth.

    Starter cloth set

    Order number: 2.863-346.0

    The high-quality Starter cloth kit for steam cleaning contains two universal floor cleaning cloths, an abrasive cover for the hand nozzle and a polishing cloth.