Starter cloth set | Kärcher

The Starter cloth kit for perfect cleanliness during steam cleaning. The two floor cleaning cloths with their special loop structure of the fabric offer particularly good dirt pick-up, even corners and edges are cleaned effortlessly. The high steam permeability of the floor cleaning cloths ensures excellent and hygienic cleaning results. They can be easily and quickly attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle using the hook-and-loop system and removed without any contact with dirt. Using the abrasive cover for the hand nozzle, you can easily remove even stubborn limescale and soap residue and the polishing cloth will make mirrors and other smooth surfaces gleam like new.

Premium microfibre Special loop structure in the fabric of the floor cleaning cloths offers particularly good dirt pick-up. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. Abrasive microfibre cloth for hand nozzle with abrasive and soft microfibres Optimum removal of limescale and soap residue thanks to abrasive fibres. High-quality microfibre polishing cloth Streak-free polishing results. Excellent water absorption.