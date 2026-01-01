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    Steam turbo brush | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher steam cleaner nozzle with bristle brush attachment, angled design, isolated on white background.

    Steam turbo brush

    Order number: 2.863-159.0

    No more tedious scrubbing! The steam turbo brush stands for effortless cleaning in half the time. It makes your work noticeably easier, especially when cleaning crevices, joints and corners.