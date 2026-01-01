2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Stone and paving cleaner RM 623 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Stone & Facade Cleaner container with label showing a person using a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner outdoors.

    Stone and paving cleaner RM 623

    Order number: 6.295-359.0

    This powerful cleaner effortlessly removes oil, grease, soot, dust and dirt caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone walls, patios and other stone surfaces. With all-in-one protective formula to keep surfaces clean for longer and protect against wind and weather.