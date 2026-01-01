Stone and paving cleaner RM 623 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-359.0This powerful cleaner effortlessly removes oil, grease, soot, dust and dirt caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone walls, patios and other stone surfaces. With all-in-one protective formula to keep surfaces clean for longer and protect against wind and weather.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
192 x 145 x 248
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas