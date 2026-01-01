Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Stone roller set | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfibre rollers with grey cores and white fabric featuring black stripes, placed side by side.

    Stone roller set

    Order number: 2.055-021.0

    Cleaning resistant hard floors and dirty crevices can be extremely easy: With the two-piece stone roller set for removing stubborn dirt. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.