Suction brush kit | Kärcher

The suction brush kit is an accessory kit consisting of two suction brushes, one with hard bristles and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles is used for thorough cleaning of upholstery and carpet surfaces. The suction brush with soft bristles enables gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces. The practical suction brush set is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners in the SE 4-6 series.

Including parking clip (can only be used for WD vacuum cleaners) Can be attached to the floor nozzle if desired. Designed for quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and nozzle during working interruptions. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners It has an ergonomic foot switch to quickly and easily adjust the floor nozzle for different floor coverings (e.g. carpet or laminate/parquet). The symbols for carpet and hard floor, familiar from dry vacuum cleaners, make it very easy to select the right setting. Upholstery nozzle with two thread lifters For gentle and thorough cleaning of upholstery, upholstered furniture and textile surfaces.