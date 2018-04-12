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    Suction brush kit | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher vacuum cleaner brush attachments, one with white bristles and the other with brown bristles, on a white background.

    Suction brush kit

    Order number: 2.863-221.0

    The suction brush set enables cleaning of various surfaces in the car and household. Suitable for all Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and SE 4-6 spray extraction cleaners.