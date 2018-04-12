Suction brush kit | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.863-221.0The suction brush set enables cleaning of various surfaces in the car and household. Suitable for all Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and SE 4-6 spray extraction cleaners.
Quantity (-part)
2
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
120 x 70 x 41
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas