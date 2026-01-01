Suction hose available in bulk | Kärcher

Vacuum-resistant spiral hose 1", 25 m available in bulk for general use. Hose can be cut to the required length. Can be used together with Kärcher adapters and Kärcher suction filters as individual sets. Ideal for connection to submersible pumps, garden pumps, submersible pressure pumps, high-pressure pumps for domestic use.

By the metre Hoses can be cut to individual lengths. Can be used as individual suction hose kits in combination with connection pieces and suction filters. Vacuum-resistant spiral hose Flexible hose for drawing water and pumping water