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    Suction hose available in bulk | Kärcher

    Coiled white corrugated hose with a smooth texture, placed on a plain white background.

    Suction hose available in bulk

    Order number: 6.997-347.0

    Vacuum-resistant spiral hose can be cut to length for connection to submersible, garden, submersible pressure pumps and high-pressure pumps.