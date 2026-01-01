Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Suction hose for pipes | Kärcher

    Flexible Kärcher suction hose with black connectors at both ends, coiled in a U-shape on a white background.

    Suction hose for pipes

    Order number: 6.997-360.0

    Ready-to-connect, vacuum-proof suction hose for connecting pumps to driven wells or pipes on the suction side. For electronic booster pumps and garden pumps.