Suction hose | Kärcher

Complete, ready to use vacuum-resistant spiral hose 3/4", 3.5 m for general use. Suitable for directly connecting to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps. Suitable for suction hose extension or for use with suction filters. For use with the aforementioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).

Vacuum-resistant spiral hose, ready for immediate attachment Allows direct connection to the pump and can also be used as an extension of the suction hose. Suction filters can also be attached in order to repurpose the suction hose as a suction hose set.