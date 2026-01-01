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    Suction hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher suction hose with black connectors, featuring a transparent ribbed design.

    Suction hose

    Order number: 6.997-348.0

    Ready to use, vacuum-resistant spiral hose for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps. Suitable for suction hose extension or for use with suction filters.