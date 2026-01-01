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    Suction hose set, 3.5 m | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher suction hose with connectors on both ends, placed on a white background.

    Suction hose set, 3.5 m

    Order number: 6.997-350.0

    Complete, ready to use vacuum-resistant spiral hose with suction filter and backflow preventer for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps. Ideal for suction hose extension.