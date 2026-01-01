Suction hose set, 7 m | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.997-349.0Complete, ready to use vacuum-resistant spiral hose with suction filter and backflow preventer for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps. Ideal for suction hose extension.
Length (m)
7
Diameter
3/4″
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
500 x 400 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas