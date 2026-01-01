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    Suction kit, 3.5 m | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher suction hose coiled neatly, featuring connectors at both ends, set against a plain white background.

    Suction kit, 3.5 m

    Order number: 2.997-110.0

    Ready to connect and vacuum-proof: The suction kit, including a 3.5 m suction hose, suction filter, non-return valve and PerfectConnect sealing principle. Ideal for garden pumps and service water supply in the household.