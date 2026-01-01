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    Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner with various attachments, including brushes, nozzles, and filters, arranged on a white background.

    Steam vacuum cleaner

    SV 7

    Order number: 1.439-490.0

    • 2,200 W heat output, 4 bar steam pressure
    • Water tank that can be refilled whenever needed, heat-up time 5 min
    • Multifunctional accessories