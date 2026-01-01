Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 | Kärcher

The steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 from Kärcher combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of dry vacuum cleaners. It vacuums, for example, crumbs off the floor, wipes with a damp cloth and then dries the floor. And it does all this comfortably in a single step. With these impressive all-round machines and the appropriate accessories, everyone can keep their home clean – simply, comfortably, quickly and without chemicals.

3-in-1 device Steaming, vacuuming and drying in a single procedure. Multi-stage filter system Water, coarse dirt, foam and HEPA filters (EN 1822:1998) remove even the smallest particles. Convenient floor nozzle Quick and simple changeover for 3 different applications on all hard floors and carpets. Easy operation The suction power can be controlled on the handle and the steam flow regulated on the device. 4-level suction power control The suction power can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt. 5-level steam volume control The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt. Non-stop steam The tank can be refilled quickly and easily for non-stop use. Integrated cable storage compartment Optimal cable storage for space-saving device storage. Child safety lock Locks the steam function to protect against improper use. Wide range of applications The multifunction device with extensive accessories is ideal for use around the home without the use of chemicals.