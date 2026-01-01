Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Steam vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.439-490.0
Max. performance (W)
2200
Water capacity boiler (l)
0.45
Max. steam pressure (bar)
4
Water filter (l)
1.2
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
210 / 21
Cable length (m)
6
Heat-up time (min)
5
Tank capacity (l)
0.5
Steam flow rate (g/min)
80
Filter system
Water filter and HEPA filter
Heating output (W)
1100
Permanent filling
1
Additional suction capacity (l)
0.6
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
9.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
15.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
515 x 336 x 340
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas