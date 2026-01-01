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    SV round brush kit | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher round brush attachments in red, green, blue, and black, lined up on a white background.

    SV round brush kit

    Order number: 2.860-231.0

    Round brush set in four different colours for different uses.