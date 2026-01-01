SV round brush kit | Kärcher

Practical round brush set in four different colours for different uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home. Brushes can be used with: SV 1902 and SV 1802.

4 different colours Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.) High quality material of the bristles Easy removal of coarse dirt No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime