Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle with integrated parking nib | Kärcher

Whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt – the switchable wet and dry floor nozzle ensures perfect dirt pick-up and has optimum gliding properties thanks to its side rollers. It can also be quickly and easily adjusted to wet or dry dirt using a Foot switch. Includes a practical parking nib for quick and convenient temporary parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle during work interruptions. Suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.