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    Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle with integrated parking nib | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with bristles, black, angled view.

    Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle with integrated parking nib

    Order number: 2.863-000.0

    Foot switch-operated floor nozzle for perfect collection of dry and wet dirt. Suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.