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    T 350 T-Racer surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with two extension tubes, featuring a yellow and black design on a white background.

    T 350 T-Racer surface cleaner

    Order number: 2.643-252.0

    With the T-Racer surface cleaner T 350, large surfaces can be cleaned without splashing. Continuous pressure adjustment for hard and sensitive surfaces. Handle for vertical cleaning.