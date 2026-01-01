T 350 T-Racer surface cleaner | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-252.0With the T-Racer surface cleaner T 350, large surfaces can be cleaned without splashing. Continuous pressure adjustment for hard and sensitive surfaces. Handle for vertical cleaning.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
712 x 280 x 971
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
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