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    T 450 T-Racer surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with two black extension tubes, featuring a yellow and black design.

    T 450 T-Racer surface cleaner

    Order number: 2.643-214.0

    Cleans large surfaces without splashing: T-Racer surface cleaner T 450. Extra power nozzle for corners and edges, handle for vertical cleaning, protection grid for gravel surfaces, cleaning pressure adjustment.