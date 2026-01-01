T 450 T-Racer surface cleaner | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-214.0Cleans large surfaces without splashing: T-Racer surface cleaner T 450. Extra power nozzle for corners and edges, handle for vertical cleaning, protection grid for gravel surfaces, cleaning pressure adjustment.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
790 x 321 x 1011
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas