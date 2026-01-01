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    T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with two black extension tubes, featuring a yellow and black design.

    T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner

    Order number: 2.644-084.0

    Thorough and splash-free cleaning over large areas: The T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner. The adjustable nozzle position means the surface cleaner can be used to clean hard and delicate surfaces alike.