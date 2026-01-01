T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-084.0Thorough and splash-free cleaning over large areas: The T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner. The adjustable nozzle position means the surface cleaner can be used to clean hard and delicate surfaces alike.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
708 x 280 x 995
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas