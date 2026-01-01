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    Tap adaptor for suction & garden hose 1" + 3/4" | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with a silver hose clamp on a white background.

    Tap adaptor for suction & garden hose 1" + 3/4"

    Order number: 2.997-113.0

    The tap adaptor can be used to connect suction and garden hoses to pressure and suction sides of pumps. The PerfectConnect sealing principle guarantees reliable sealing.