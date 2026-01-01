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    Terry cloth kit | Kärcher

    White Kärcher microfibre cloth set with three round covers and two rectangular cloths on a white background.

    Terry cloth kit

    Order number: 6.960-019.0

    High-quality cotton cloth kit, consisting of floor cleaning cloths and terry-cloth covers for the hand nozzle.