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    Turbo suction nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner turbo brush attachment with a dial for adjusting settings.

    Turbo suction nozzle

    Order number: 4.130-177.0

    Air-driven suction nozzle. Ideal for high-pile carpets and vacuuming animal hair. For particularly intensive, deep and hygienic cleaning.