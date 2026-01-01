Turbo suction nozzle | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 4.130-177.0Air-driven suction nozzle. Ideal for high-pile carpets and vacuuming animal hair. For particularly intensive, deep and hygienic cleaning.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 250 x 92
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0.6
Colour
black
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas