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    Turbo upholstery nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner turbo brush attachment with cylindrical design and adjustment dial on top.

    Turbo upholstery nozzle

    Order number: 2.903-001.0

    Practical nozzle with rotating air-driven brush. Cleans upholstered furniture and textile surfaces with particular thoroughness. Ideal for removing pet hair. Working width: 160 mm