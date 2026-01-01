Turbo upholstery nozzle | Kärcher

Practical, hand-guided nozzle with a working width of 160 mm. The nozzle has a rotating air-driven brush which can remove stubborn dirt from the surface. It cleans cushions, chairs, sofas, pillows, beds, etc., and removes pet hair and crumbs in an instant - in the car too.

Air-driven rotating brushes For removing stubborn dirt, e.g. animal hair, from fabrics. Efficiently picks up animal hair. Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.