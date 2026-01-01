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    Universal brush | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher cleaning brush with dense bristles and ergonomic handle, placed on a white background.

    Universal brush

    Order number: 2.643-870.0

    The universal brush for optimal brush cleaning. It is mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer, removes stubborn dirt and protects delicate components.