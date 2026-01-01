Universal brush | Kärcher

Thanks to water-permeable bristles, the universal brush, which can be mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer, can loosen stubborn dirt and simultaneously rinse it away. The soft bristles protect delicate surfaces without compromising on cleaning performance. The brush has bristles all over and is therefore ideal for cleaning surfaces, but it is also suitable for complex geometries, like the gaps in bicycles.

Can be attached to the trigger gun One hand is therefore kept free. Soft bristles Remove stubborn dirt and rinse it away. Bristles all over For cleaning even in awkward places.