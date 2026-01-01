2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Universal cleaner RM 555 | Kärcher

    Kärcher Universal Cleaner container with label showing a person using a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner outdoors.

    Universal cleaner RM 555

    Order number: 6.295-357.0

    Powerful multi-purpose cleaner which effortlessly removes oil, grease and mineral dirt. For garden furniture, vehicles, façades and all water-resistant surfaces.