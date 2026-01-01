Universal floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

The EasyFix floor cleaning cloth set includes two highly absorbent, hard-wearing floor cloths made from high-quality fine fibre for the EasyFix floor nozzle. The textile fabric with a special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results - even corners and edges are clean in no time. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press them onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.

Premium microfibre The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.