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    Upholstery nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher upholstery nozzle with black body and red fabric strips, designed for vacuum cleaners.

    Upholstery nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-398.0

    For gently removing dirt from textile surfaces in the car and household. Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.