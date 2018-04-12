Upholstery nozzle | Kärcher

The ergonomic design enables gentle cleaning of textile surfaces in the car and household. The two thread lifters ensure that even the smallest dirt particles are reliably vacuumed. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners of the device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6.

Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners Enables gentle suction of textile surfaces. Reliable suction of even the smallest dirt particles.