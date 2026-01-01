2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Upholstery spray extraction nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher upholstery nozzle attachment with transparent and black components, isolated on a white background.

    Upholstery spray extraction nozzle

    Order number: 2.885-018.0

    Hand-held nozzle for wet vacuum cleaners. Ideal for deep cleaning upholstery and car seats.