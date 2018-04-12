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    Vacuum kit for power tools | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose with connectors on a white background.

    Vacuum kit for power tools

    Order number: 2.863-112.0

    Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connection to the exhaust air vent of power tools (e.g. jigsaws, grinders, drills, planes, etc.), for dirt-free DIY.