Vacuum kit for power tools | Kärcher

Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connection to the exhaust air vent of power tools, such as jigsaws, grinders, drills or power planes. This enables the dirt resulting from working with the tool to be extracted directly, preventing it escaping into the surrounding air. The perfect solution for dirt-free DIY without subsequent cleaning.

Adapters for power tools For connecting the suction hose to the exhaust air vent of the power tool For direct suction of dust/dirt during use, while preventing any dust/dirt escaping into the surrounding air Flexible design of the suction hose More freedom of movement. Easy and practical to use Optimal storage of device and accessories with no need to mount the parking station on the wall Space-saving, secure and flexible storage. Accessories for the cordless vacuum cleaner can be easily attached to the freestanding parking station. Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners The battery charger of the cordless vacuum cleaner can be integrated into the parking station. The vacuum cleaner's battery is automatically charged in the parking station. The vacuum cleaner is ready for use at any time.