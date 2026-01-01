2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Vario joint | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with black body and yellow lever on a white background.

    Vario joint

    Order number: 2.640-733.0

    Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.